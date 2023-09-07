South Coast's next generation preparing to grab the spotlight

After a three-year hiatus, Football South Coast's showcase junior event will return with a bang this weekend.
Fans will be treated to a football bonanza across three days as the FSC prepares to host their first grand finals for all grades since 2020. The 2021 season was cut short for seniors and juniors due to COVID, while the ongoing rain last year saw junior deciders called off as well.
However, the region's next generation of talent will get their chance to impress in 2023, with 26 games set to go ahead at two venues: Ian McLennan Park and Gerry Emery Reserve. South Coast United and Gerringong Breakers Football Club will play host to grand finals across all grades, with the action kicking off at Ian McLennan on Friday night.
Nineteen clubs will be represented in the grand finals, with Bulli Junior FC boasting the most participating teams with seven. The University of Wollongong has five junior sides competing, while Shellharbour, Balgownie, Helensburgh and Albion Park are next best with four teams apiece.
The FSC junior grand finals were officially launched with a celebration at Ian McLennan Park on Thursday afternoon.
"We're wrapping up another great season. To fit in all 26 fixtures, we had to split it up over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so there's going to be some pretty action-packed days," FSC chief executive officer Ann-Marie Balliana told the Mercury.
"Leading into our summer competitions, we're seeing so much interest in football and this year, we had our first season where we've had girls across all age groups. So hopefully we'll see that momentum build on that for even more teams participating next year."
