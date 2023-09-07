Achieving this will take maturity from all sides. On the part of the community, it will be a willingness to accept uncertainty as part of an iterative design process, on the part of industry it will require being flexible to meet local conditions, rather than importing solutions and expecting them to fit, and from government an approach to risk and openness that treats the community as a valuable partner, not a stakeholder to be consulted on the way through with a final outcome already in mind.