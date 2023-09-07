Illawarra Mercury
Dragons confirm Kyle Flanagan to join father Shane in Wollongong

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 12:20pm
Kyle Flanagan has linked with father Shane at the Dragons for the next two years. Picture AAP
St George Illawarra has confirmed a poorly kept secret, with Kyle Flanagan to link with the Dragons under father Shane Flanagan in Wollongong on a two-year deal.

