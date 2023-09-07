Dragons confirm Kyle Flanagan to join father Shane in Wollongong

St George Illawarra has confirmed a poorly kept secret, with Kyle Flanagan to link with the Dragons under father Shane Flanagan in Wollongong on a two-year deal.
It comes as the club looks to add depth in then halves following the release of stand-out local junior Jayden Sullivan, who's subsequently linked with the Tigers on a four-year deal from next year.
That move all but put paid to skipper Ben Hunt's request for a release from the remaining two years of his deal, with the 33-year-old set to again partner young gun Talatau Amone in the halves.
Amone's early season was beset by off-field court dramas, but the 21-year-old nudged top form over the latter part of the season and, off-contract in 2024, is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 this year.
It will continue what's been a bumpy 79-game NRL ride for Flanagan, who debuted under his father at Cronulla in 2018 before being snapped up and ordained as Cooper Cronk's successor at the Roosters ahead of 2020.
He was subsequently moved on from Bondi and linked with the Bulldogs, but has struggled to hold down a starting spot in the halves, spending the latter part of this year a bench utility role that's seen him utilised at dummy-half.
It's believed that is the role he's tipped to play at the Dragons, though performances will attract scrutiny given how quickly the signing comes on the heels of Sullivan's release.
"Kyle brings great value to our squad in a number of positions," Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said.
"His competitive nature, experience and knowledge of the game will benefit those around him. We look forward to him joining the club in November."
