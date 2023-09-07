Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Social media post ticks all the boxes for Voice voting misinformation

By Mikele Syron
Updated September 7 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There will only be one box on the ballot paper, with voters instructed to write either 'yes' or 'no'.
There will only be one box on the ballot paper, with voters instructed to write either 'yes' or 'no'.

WHAT WAS CLAIMED

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.