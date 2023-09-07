Beyond the Horizon: A special report on offshore wind from Denmark

The Illawarra Mercury's business reporter Connor Pearce was invited to be part of a delegation visiting Denmark to find out more about offshore wind as the Illawarra and other regions around Australia prepare to host offshore wind turbines.
Joining Connor was Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes, Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon, Associate Professor at UOW Michelle Voyer and representatives from Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia.
The itinerary involved consultations with Danish energy regulators, site visits to offshore wind farms and meetings with players along the supply chain.
To follow the journey and the insights day by day, the blog provides updates from the ground in Copenhagen, the port cities of Grenaa and Esbjerg and a manufacturing centre in Give.
For a more indepth look at the state of the Danish wind industry and how it became a world leader, hear from Esbjerg politician and union leader Jakob Lykke, who began his career at 15 working on fishing trawlers and now supports his town's role in deploying 80 per cent of the offshore wind farms in Europe.
To find out the links in the supply chain that hold each turbine together and how this could be transported to Australia, experts in Denmark and abroad shared their insights.
But not all is sunny in the land of windmills. A confluence of global factors is leading to a crisis in the wind industry and local communities are pushing for alternatives to the government's vision. Head to the island of Bornholm, where all this is playing out in front of a local audience of 40,000.
Finally, as the offshore wind process begins in earnest in the Illawarra, Connor asks whether there is an opportunity to learn from the experience of Denmark and do things differently in Australia as the window for change in the face of climate change rapidly closes.
With ten days until the first in-person community consultation sessions kick off in the Illawarra, continue to share your questions with Connor and the Mercury and we will endeavour to get answers back to the community for an informed approach to offshore wind.
The Mercury travelled with the assistance of the Danish Embassy, Canberra.
