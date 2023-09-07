Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Beyond the Horizon: A special report on offshore wind from Denmark

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
September 7 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Illawarra Mercury's business reporter Connor Pearce was invited to be part of a delegation visiting Denmark to find out more about offshore wind as the Illawarra and other regions around Australia prepare to host offshore wind turbines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.