An Illawarra man has been handcuffed in court and escorted into custody after he admitted to raping his biological teen daughter.
The man, who cannot be identified to protect the victim's identity, was on bail when he faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
His conditional liberty was revoked after he entered guilty pleas to three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent. He will now await his punishment behind bars.
Tendered court documents state the rapist, who lived alone, preyed on his 17-year-old daughter when she visited his home during September 2022.
The man drank wine, bourbon and smoked cannabis throughout the evening before the victim announced she was going to bed.
The teen was fully clothed when she fell asleep however about 2.30am, she woke completely naked with her father behind her who asked "is it OK?" The victim froze as her father then raped her.
She ran to the bathroom and attempted to contact her mother and boyfriend however the calls failed due to poor reception, with the offender saying "it's too later just go to bed".
The rapist drove his daughter home the next morning and during the drive said, "what did we do? We were so drunk last night".
The victim's mother asked whether something had happened due to her arriving home visibly upset.
She disclosed the incident and her mother contacted police, providing text messages she sent to her ex-partner following the complaint.
"I have never despised anyone the way I despise you. I would have never imagined you would put your filthy hands on your own daughter. Sick bastard," the victim's mother's text message read.
"Forgive me, I was drunk. I don't know what happened," he replied.
The man was arrested and told officers he was "drunk" on the night of the incident "but I can't remember nothing, I'm so upset".
He will receive a date for sentence on September 29. An apprehended violence order is in place to protect the victim.
