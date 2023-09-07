Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra man's bail revoked after pleading guilty to raping teen daughter

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 8 2023 - 12:53pm, first published September 7 2023 - 12:30pm
An Illawarra man has been handcuffed in court and escorted into custody after he admitted to raping his biological teen daughter.

