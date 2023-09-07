Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Are you asking your child for consent before sharing photos online? UOW researchers talk tech use

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated September 8 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children holding iPads at the UOW Children's Technology Play Space with an adult watching on. PIcture supplied by UOW
Children holding iPads at the UOW Children's Technology Play Space with an adult watching on. PIcture supplied by UOW

While we often talk about young children's literacy and numeracy skills a group of Wollongong researchers believe we should add digital literacy to that list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.