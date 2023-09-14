H. Parsons celebrates 130 years of service and bringing South Coast families together

The completely family-owned company has continued caring for families in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven communities at their most vulnerable. Picture supplied

This is branded content for H.Parsons Funeral Directors.

This year marks 130 years since Henry Parsons opened the doors to 'H. Parsons Funeral Directors.'



Since 1893, the completely family-owned company has continued this family legacy of being committed to taking the time to care for families in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven communities at their most vulnerable.



Over the years, new Parsons generations have taken ownership. While there have been many changes they have expanded while continuing to support the community when they need it most.



Originally, in 1935, the company was located on Keira Street Wollongong. Expanding in 1951, Billy Williams Funeral Directors was purchased in Bulli.



In the 1980s, Stan Crapp Funerals in Kiama and Rankins Funerals in Warrawong were purchased and H.Parsons opened its third funeral home in Warilla.



The company's HQ was moved to Belmore Street Wollongong in 1990, where it remains today. The family opened their fourth funeral home in Dapto in 2004.



Current owner, Alan Parson, is the fourth generation from the Parson family to work in the company.



"Very, very few businesses are lucky enough to still be around 130 years later," Alan said.



"We're incredibly proud to be one of the few funeral companies in the area that has been able to remain 100 per cent Australian and family owned."



View + 8 Photos Over the years there have been many changes, but one thing has remained the same, supporting the community when they need it most.

Alan believes the secret behind the company's longevity are two essential ingredients.



"Integrity is at the heart of everything we do - we have always been and will always be committed to honesty, fairness and transparency," Alan said.



"These principles extend throughout our business - we do everything we can to help families honour the life of their loved one without added uncertainty and stress.



"It truly does take a village. We know that we wouldn't be where we are today without the dedication of our staff, the support of fellow local businesses, and the loyalty of the Illawarra community over the years."



The local community plays a strong role in the success of the company. H.Parsons has always focused on supporting the community through the Parsons' Pillars: environmental sustainability, social responsibility, local community and local business.



Over the years, the company has supported over 150 local businesses through their buy local sourcing strategy.



Staff employed at H.Parsons are from the greater Illawarra region, and strive to give back to the community through their support to many charities, clubs and events in the area, as giving back is a core belief of the company.



The funeral industry is often considered to be traditional. However, over time there have been many technological advancements that have helped bring families together in the most difficult of times.



The Parsons family plan to continue the family legacy for many generations to come, helping families honour the lives of their loved ones. Picture supplied

The family owned funeral service takes pride in adapting modern improvements to the way their services are provided.



"'Innovative' isn't a word that's often used to describe funeral directors, but it's something we strive to be at H. Parsons - and technology is a really important part of that," Alan said.



"H.Parsons are always striving for ways to improve their services by implementing new strategies.



"For so many of us, our loved ones are spread across the globe.



"That's just one reason why we made funeral webcasting a complimentary service so friends and family members who are unable to attend in person can still participate in the service.



"The Reflection Wall in our Wollongong Chapel is another great example of how we've embraced technology, offering a simple yet beautiful way to personalise a funeral service." he said.



"We've had the privilege to arrange funerals for surfers, professional ballet dancers, avid footy fans, and Aussies born overseas, whose families have used our Reflection Wall to pay homage to their loved one's life by showcasing their favourite beach, their dancing stage, their team's home ground or their hometown, just to name a few."

