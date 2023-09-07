West Dapto Road will close at the Kembla Grange level crossing for the weekend to allow for construction work.
The level crossing will close from 9pm on Friday, September 8 until 11pm on Sunday, September 10 for a critical infrastructure upgrade.
Motorists can still access West Dapto Road from Darkes Road, off the Princes Highway.
Transport for NSW advises motorists to allow for extra travel time when driving to Kembla Grange, Stream Hill and Wongawilli.
While work is underway, there will be a reduced speed limit of 60kmh, as well as signage to help motorists.
