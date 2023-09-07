Illawarra Mercury
Work on level crossing to close West Dapto Road, Kembla Grange

By Newsroom
Updated September 7 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 7:30pm
A roadwork sign. File picture by Anna Warr
West Dapto Road will close at the Kembla Grange level crossing for the weekend to allow for construction work.

