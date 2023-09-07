Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong has confirmed it will honour an agreement to pay its teachers the same rate as their public school counterparts, who are set to become the highest paid in Australia.
The NSW Teachers Federation and the state government have reached an in-principle agreement that will see the starting salary for teachers jump from $75,791 to $85,000, while the top-paid teachers will receive $122,100, up from $113,042.
Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong assistant director people and culture, Natasha O'Donoghue, said they were committed to matching salary increases for NSW Department of Education teachers and general staff.
"This means that once the NSW government has approved the wage outcome, we will pass on the increases to CEDOW teachers from the dates specified in the settlement," Ms O'Donoghue said.
CEDOW had already agreed to pass on increases for support staff, she said, and had boosted parental leave benefits, including an extra 12 weeks of paid leave for the second primary carer, which came into force on June 1.
"Our workforce is our most valuable asset. One of the priorities in our current strategic plan is system support for the core work of teaching and we are committed to elevating the status of teaching as a profession," Ms O'Donoghue said.
The NSW Teachers Federation executive has recommended the council approve the deal when it meets on Saturday, September 9.
Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT vice president systemic schools, Bernadette Baker, said the deal would be an "enormous financial benefit" for teachers already in the system and would attract new teachers to the profession.
The union had joined forces with the NSW Teachers Federation to put pressure on their employers for pay increases and improved working conditions, saying there was a shortage of teachers and those left were overwhelmed by their non-teaching responsibilities.
In May 2022, Illawarra Catholic school teachers went on strike and marched through the CBD and the following month joined their public school colleagues in a huge demonstration of more than 2000 people.
