A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Dapto Mall has been found.
The boy was last seen about noon on Thursday, September 7 and there were concerns for his welfare because of his young age.
NSW Police issued an alert asking for the public's assistance on Thursday night, but a short time later announced that the teen had been found, safe and well, in Wollongong.
"Thanks to everyone assisting in locating a 13-year-old boy from Dapto," NSW Police wrote on social media.
