Boy reported missing from Dapto found safe and well

By Newsroom
Updated September 7 2023 - 9:29pm, first published 9:05pm
A NSW Police officer. File picture by Marina Neil
A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Dapto Mall has been found.

