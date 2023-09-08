Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal
Analysis

How each Illawarra Premier and District League team can make grand final

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 8 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the four teams left in the Illawarra Premier League and the District League, grand final glory still is within reach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.