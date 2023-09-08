Landslip in the Illawarra was a massive problem, according to an Illawarra Mercury investigation.
Landslip was an issue because of the 1988 deaths of Jennifer Hagan and son James after a Coledale rail embankment collapsed in heavy rain and their home was washed away.
The Mercury report said there was a high risk of landslip along the coast from Otford to Austinmer. There were also in other suburbs, including West Dapto, Woonona and Figtree.
At Arter Avenue in Figtree, residents were considering suing Wollongong City Council over a landslip in a relatively new development.
The council's maps showing the Illawarra's landslip areas were not available to the public.
According to the Mercury, the council had legal advice that making the information public "could leave council liable to legal action by developers or landowners on the grounds of probable property devaluation".
