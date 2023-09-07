Illawarra Mercury
Hawks CEO apologises for 'Illawarra' away jersey oversight

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 8 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 9:36am
Stu Taggart (inset) has assured fans the absence of 'Illawarra' from the club's newly released away strip was oversight quickly corrected. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Hawks CEO Stu Taggart has apologised for the "internal miscommunication" that saw the club's away jerseys released with 'Illawarra' omitted from the new-look strip.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

