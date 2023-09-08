For teams across the Illawarra Premier and District Leagues, there is only one more chance for glory.
Albion Park suffered a shock 3-2 loss to Cringila in the first grand final qualifier and will now face Coniston who are in brilliant form - capped off with a 2-1 win against defending grand final winners Olympic to move within one game of the decider.
In the District League, Gerringong have been the fairy tale story. After being promoted to the competition from Community League, the Breakers now need to beat Fernhill for a spot at WIN Stadium.
As for Fernhill, coach Dale White and his players are out for redemption after an 'embarrassing' 7-2 defeat in the grand final qualifier against league champions Shellharbour.
The Mercury team will be proving updates from both games. First up on Saturday, Fernhill will play Gerringong for the chance to meet Shellharbour in the decider at 2:30pm at Wetherall Park.
Then on Sunday, premiers Albion Park will take on Coniston at 2:30pm at Crehan Park for the another shot at Cringila in the grand final.
Visit this page for all the latest updates from both matches. Blog will be live from 2pm, Saturday.
