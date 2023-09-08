Wild and destructive winds are hitting the Illawarra, with gusts of up to 90km/h possible.
A strong wind warning is in place for Illawarra's coastline, and a damaging wind warning for western parts of the region for Friday, September 8, with SES crews on standby.
Earlier on Friday morning gusts up to 76km/h were recorded in Bellambi, with 57km/h winds in Kiama and 48km/h in Albion park; the winds have since eased.
"The risk of damaging wind gusts will continue today along the southern ranges and alpine areas, due to a strong westerly airstream on the northern flank of a deep low pressure system moving eastwards across Bass Strait," the Bureau of Meteorology warns.
"Winds will ease as this system moves into the southern Tasman Sea overnight."
Other locations which may be affected include Braidwood, Goulburn, Bombala, Adaminaby, Nimmitabel, Khancoban and Thredbo Top Station.
The strong winds and overnight rain have postponed a planned 2692 hectare hazard reduction burn that was to take place in bushland at Holsworthy Military Barracks, off Heathcote Road, from Friday to Sunday.
Around 40 fire trucks, including from outside the Illawarra, had been organised to conduct the burn, NSW Rural Fire Service Illawarra district coordinator David Hitchens said.
"It's frustrating, a lot of planning goes into these," he said.
"We'll reassess later today to possibly light up in the morning."
Earlier this week, Illawarra's SES crews urged people to prepare themselves and their property for storm season which runs from October to March.
Wollongong unit deputy commander Andrew Short said many emergency situations can be prevented with a little planning.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES unit on 132 500. For life-threatening emergencies call triple-0.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.