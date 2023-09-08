Illawarra Mercury
Damaging wind warning issued for parts of the Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 8 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
A woman walking during strong winds at Towradgi Point. Picture by Adam McLean
A woman walking during strong winds at Towradgi Point. Picture by Adam McLean

Wild and destructive winds are hitting the Illawarra, with gusts of up to 90km/h possible.

