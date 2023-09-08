The game has come a week earlier than they would have wanted but the stakes are still extremely high in the latest battle for Shellarbour.
The Stingrays won the last battle against Shellharbour Sharks but the winner of this Saturday's showdown at Cec Glenholmes Oval will have the last laugh, as they will book themselves a grand final berth against the Gerringong Lions.
Stingrays player-coach Tom Warner said his minor premiers were looking to create another first and qualify for the club's first ever first-grade grand final.
"Unfortunately we didn't come away with the win last week but lucky enough to get that second chance. It's all or nothing tomorrow," he said.
"We don't need any extra motivation when we play the Sharks as it is, to be playing off for a grand final spot, I'm sure all the boys will be up for the battle.
"Our last meeting is still fresh in our minds when two or three weeks ago we played them for the minor premiership.
"Now we're playing them for an even bigger prize, a spot in the grand final."
The Stingrays have enjoyed a breakout season, winning the club's first first-grade minor premiership and club championship.
But Warner said the Shellharbour-based club would be distraught if they could not at least go one step better than last year's showing, where they were knocked out in the grand-final qualifier.
"Obviously, we got rolled this time of the year last year and a massive goal for the playing group and the club was to go one game further. We can accomplish that this weekend," he said.
"It's no easy task. but everyone's ready to go, so hopefully we can get the job done for the boys and for the club."
The Stingrays are sweating on the fitness of Colby Smith, with Warner saying the live-wire hooker was a 50/50 chance of playing, and would have to pass a fitness test early Saturday to start in the crucial game.
Should Smith miss out, Jimmy Scott will take over in the dummy-half role.
"He's pretty valuable. Jimmy Scott can play anywhere. He's also pretty familiar with the role at nine and he won't let anyone down," Warner said.
The two sides split their opening two games this season, with the Sharks winning the first clash at Centenary Field before the Stingrays got their revenge at Ron Costello Oval with a last-round triumph which secured the club its' first ever first-grade minor premiership.
Warner said like that day, the team that defends better, will come away with the biscuits.
"I think everything comes down to defence tomorrow. Whoever defends the ruck better will win the game," he said.
This view was echoed by Sharks coach Abed Atallah, who expected both teams to rise to the occasion.
"It's always a big game when the Sharks and Stingrays play each other but obviously with a grand final spot up for grabs, this is the biggest to date," he said.
"We were down the last time we played them so we need to be better, especially early on, this time around.
"We're confident going into the game. If the players can execute our game plan and control the ball well, good things will come.
"They're a good team but we want o be in a grand final so we will do what we have to to get to the big dance..
"Like all big games we have to try and win that forward battle and control the ruck a lot better than the last time we played each other. There will be a big focus on that, especially in the early stages of the game tomorrow."
Like the Stingrays the Sharks are at almost full strength, with only the injured Josh Starling (back) to miss Saturday's game.
The Stingrays v Shellharbour Sharks fixture will be played at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Saturday from 3pm at Cec Glenholmes Oval.
