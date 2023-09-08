Wollongong added to national tour for '70s disco royalty Boney M in 2024

Hit-makers of yesteryear Boney M are saying goodbye to the touring circuit with one last hurrah, heading Downunder in 2024 including a gig in Wollongong.
Boney M and the group's original live singer Maizie Williams are ready to belt out crowd favourites like Rivers Of Babylon, Rasputin, Daddy Cool, Ma Baker, Gotta Go Home and many more across eight cities next June.
Go-go boots and bell-bottom sequined jeans are option for concert-goers.
The legendary German-Caribbean group will begin their "Farewell Tour" in Perth before heading to Newcastle, Wollongong (Anita's Theatre in Thirroul), Sydney, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Melbourne, and Adelaide.
Boney M last toured Australia in October 2018, while the pandemic put a halt to their scheduled tour in 2020.
The retro group originally split in the '90s, but some members went on to form their own versions of the band.
Tickets are on sale now through Metropolis Touring, more details are at: https://metropolistouring.com/boney-m-2024/
