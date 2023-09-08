Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

'Villa Carla' mansion at Balgownie has asking price of $8.5m to $9.35m

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated September 11 2023 - 2:43pm, first published September 8 2023 - 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The palatial Balgownie mansion of flamboyant Wollongong businessman Vito Pennimpede has failed to find a buyer after several months on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.