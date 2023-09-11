A father-of-four who says bullying at Warilla High School is "out of control" will uproot his family to avoid his youngest child having to attend the school.
Daniel Jamieson, himself now banned from school grounds for three months, has watched three of his children deal with threatening behaviour over the past five years.
"When we came down here we had four mentally healthy children," Mr Jamieson said.
One of his children, who previously attended the school, has been diagnosed as having PTSD as a "direct result" of school bullying from "the amount of physical assaults that [they] copped".
With his youngest child yet to enter high school, Mr Jamieson said the family will relocate in a few years so that they can attend a different school.
"I don't think it's gotten any better either, over a four-year period there's been no indication that it's decreasing."
The Department of Education disagrees and says Warilla High School does not tolerate bullying or any form of anti-social behaviour.
"The school investigates all claims of bullying and action is taken to resolve them, including disciplinary action against any students involved and support for any students impacted by these behaviours," the spokesperson said.
Now, with one child at the school, it was a recent incident in a classroom which prompted Mr Jamieson's ban from school grounds.
He claims a male student was allegedly "whipping her in the eyes with his undies".
His daughter, who had been verbally and physically bullied for several months, retaliated physically and was consequentially suspended.
Mr Jamieson admits he became upset when he arrived at the school, after his daughter had called him in the midst of a panic attack.
"I was saying you know the schools f***** and enough is enough, and I sort of lost it for a little bit with anger.
"But there was no aggression, and there were no threats, and there was no swearing directly at the actual teachers," he said.
The school principal Michelle Brook banned Mr Jamieson from entering school grounds without prior approval for three months under the Lands Protection Act.
"On rare occasions, and to ensure the safety of its staff and students, Warilla High School has issued Inclosed Land Protection Act notices in response to unacceptable and offensive parent behaviour," the departmental spokesperson said.
While Mr Jamieson has cooperated with the act, he is at a loss at what to do next.
"It's really sad like seeing [my daughter] down. It's really sad and depressing," Mr Jamieson said.
"I just don't know what to do ... the other schools aren't taking anyone else and we can't afford the private schools."
It's not the first time this year behaviour at the school has come under the spotlight. In March the Mercury reported that the school principal Michelle Brook had called for calm in an open letter to parents amid a "violent streak" at the school.
