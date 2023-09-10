Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Port Kembla entrepreneur Kiara Ortega wants to change the world one dessert at a time

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 10 2023 - 9:14pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Ortega at Delicioso Dessert Bar, which has opened in Wentworth Street, Port Kembla. Picture by Robert Peet
Kiara Ortega at Delicioso Dessert Bar, which has opened in Wentworth Street, Port Kembla. Picture by Robert Peet

The tragic death of a loved one is the reason behind a 22-year-old sweet tooth opening her first dessert restaurant in the heart of Port Kembla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.