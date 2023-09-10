The tragic death of a loved one is the reason behind a 22-year-old sweet tooth opening her first dessert restaurant in the heart of Port Kembla.
Kiara Ortega inherited her late uncle Carlos' food truck, which helped kick-start the business she had always dreamed of, the Delicioso Dessert Bar.
"He lived in Queensland and he unfortunately passed away to mental health and he had passed me down the food truck because he always knew it was my dream," she told the Mercury.
Now the dream has become a reality with business booming since she started serving decadent pancakes, New York-style cookies, donuts and mouth-watering thickshakes in December.
Delicioso has also expanded with her new shop front officially open on Wentworth Street, while Kiara aims to eventually make regular donations to mental health causes and other local charities.
"This has been always a dream for me and given the opportunity and the circumstances, I think that it's appropriate for me to do my part to give back what I've been given," Kiara said.
"I know that I can't change the world, but I can do my little bit."
Delicioso will open Wednesday to Saturday from 7am to 1pm and 6pm to 10pm. Sundays open from 9am to 3pm.
Find them on Facebook.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.