The key match-ups set to decide Illawarra rugby's grand final winner

The most dominant side over the last two years and perhaps Illawarra rugby's most successful club in the past decade will lock horns in this season's grand final at Collegians Sports Centre on Saturday.
It's the second straight year Shoalhaven and Avondale will meet in the decider, with the reigning premiers Shoals raging favourites to prevail once again.
Should the Will Miller-coached outfit win as expected, it will be Shoalhaven's third grand final triumph, with their other two titles coming in 2008 and 2022.
With no grand finals played in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, in the last 13 grand finals contested Avondale have won four (2019, 2017, 2015 and 2012) deciders.
The Wombats also played in six other grand finals (2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2018 and 2022).
Including this year's decider, the Dapto-based club have featured in 10 of the 13 Illawarra rugby deciders.
It's a remarkable record but the Joe Aiona-coached outfit will be looking to level the ledger a little bit and make it five wins from 11 grand final appearances.
To do so they will have to get the better of a few key match-ups:
Back-three tussle - Avondale: Andre Itula, Netani Siga and Leon Longbottom v Shoalhaven: the Brandon brothers, Steven, Keiran and Mark.
Avondale's back-three, led by skipper Andre Itula is just as attacking as their opposing three from Shoalhaven but the big question is can they stop the Brandon brothers from running amok. Recent history shows the Brandon siblings have been the game-breakers when the two teams meet. Even in their last outing Keiran Brandon bagged a hat-trick of tries to guide Shoalhaven into the grand-final.
Battle of the halves - Avondale: Andrew Duggan and Cooper Hansen v Shoalhaven: Dominic Bullock and Harri Hibbs.
Both sets of halves may have more illustrious team-mates but the respective service, control and kicking game of the halves will go a long way to deciding the grand final winner.
Forwards battle: Avondale are known as having one of the best packs in the game. The Wombats forwards batter teams into submission led by the likes of Anthony Amone, Tavite Amone, Brett Wellington and Tevita Vea.
But Shoalhaven's strong and mobile pack are just as effective in attack and defence. They are superbly led by the Miller brothers Will and George as well as Ross Dunlop and Jett Fraser.
