An entertainer's delight

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 1
If you enjoy entertaining friends and family and are looking for a spacious entry-level home, this could be the ideal property for you.
Nestled in a serene cul-de-sac street in Unanderra, the lovingly maintained large four-bedroom home is the perfect abode for those seeking peace and privacy while wanting to add their own touches.
With no rear neighbours, you can relish the tranquillity of your surroundings while unwinding on the expansive undercover deck, ideal for relaxing and entertaining friends and family.
The home boasts a centrally located kitchen with gas cooking, a neat and tidy bathroom with a shower over the bath, a fourth bedroom that would make a great study/home office, a good size living area and an extra-large, north facing family room with air-conditioning that leads out to the entertainment area.
There is internal access to the lower-level tiled rumpus room with an additional shower and toilet, perfect for accommodating teenagers or guests.
Conveniently located close to local and private schools, shops, transport, and amenities, this property is ideal for families, couples, or anyone seeking a peaceful and spacious home.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a great home with plenty of upside. This property is sure to impress for value, size and location.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.