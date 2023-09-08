A: We really have to stop all this fearmongering and conspiracy theories. Do some of my mob want a treaty? Absolutely. But you know what, it's not on the table. If I go down the beach to catch a lobster and I only catch a crab, then crab is on my table! We won't get a Treaty through this referendum, but we can get a Voice. The Voice is our hope for a better future for all our people, not just for Aboriginal people in our community. It's for everyone and we can all make this country a better place by voting yes.