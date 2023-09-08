Illawarra Mercury
Closing the Loophole bill enters Federal Parliament to criminalise wage theft, bolster protections for gig workers

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
Updated September 8 2023 - 9:33pm, first published 9:15pm
Ashleigh Mounser once worked a slew of "trials" for Wollongong businesses who would only pay her $10 an hour.
Union delegates met with coal miners and Whitlam MP Stephen Jones over a beer at Mount Kembla Village Hotel on Friday, to celebrate a long awaited bill going to Federal Parliament which would stop businesses ripping-off workers.

