Shabniz Aly hasn't been on a bike since the 1970s, when she was a young woman in Tanzania.
But on Saturday, the Woonona woman once again experienced the thrill of coasting along with the wind behind her and the sun on her face, as part of a new social group designed to help women of all ilks get into cycling.
"It's been nearly 50 years since I rode a bike, so I struggled a little bit to start, but I made it," Ms Aly said, of her ride on a tricycle at the Unanderra criterium track.
"It feels good, I was happy I came. I hope to continue, not just for my health but also socially to meet these lovely ladies around me."
The Social Women's Intercultural Friendship Tricycling (and Bicycling) Club (SWIFT) formed in June, founded by cancer survivor Nyan Thit Tieu, as a way for women from different generations, cultural backgrounds and experiences to connect and be active.
Regular members include cancer survivors who credit cycling for helping their recovery as well as women with a heritage where female cyclists are not a cultural norm.
Gwynneville woman Melahat Kaymak, who is in remission from bowel cancer, said participating in SWIFT had been a vital part of hers and other cancer survivors' recovery.
"After chemotherapy you lose your confidence, I lost my confidence," she said.
"I used to ride a bike, but you also lose your balance, When I first came I was on a tricycle, I was wobbly, and then slowly I built up and now I'm on my bike again.
"It's giving us confidence to do what we used to do before we were sick."
SWIFT Chairperson Dr Farhannah Aly, an oncologist and Shabniz's daughter-in-law, said women who have joined the group were growing in confidence and fitness week to week.
"People have been confident to ride further and there's been a real positive impact on people's physical, social and mental well-being," she said.
"The fact that we have trikes is giving women who wouldn't normally ride a bike the confidence to give it a try.
"Many of the ladies who come here are cancer survivors or carers, and physical activity is so important for people with cancer - for physical health, but also mental wellbeing.
"The club is open to anyone, all backgrounds and all ages - it's intercultural."
Operating within the Illawarra Cycle Club and currently based at the Unanderra criterium track, SWIFT has donated tricycles and bicycles for people to use and operates at a safe cycling space away from traffic.
It meets every Saturday between 10am-12pm, and any women are welcome to turn up or inquire at swiftclub2@gmail.com
SWIFT will take part in the upcoming Ride Wollongong Festival of Cycling community ride on September 24, which is being held as part of the legacy of the UCI world championships held on the same weekend in 2022
"We watched the cycling last year, and maybe didn't feel like we could participate but given Wollongong has these excellent facilities for cycling, we've been really encouraged to get on our bikes," Dr Aly said.
"We're planning to do the family ride, which offers a flat course that we require while letting our group share in the fun and excitement of a community event."
The Festival of Cycling will be held over the weekend of September 23-24, and includes races, the community rides and an expo with activities.
