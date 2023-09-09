Two people have died and police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash in the Southern Highlands overnight.
Emergency services were called to Eridge Park Road, Burradoo, near Bowral, after reports of a sedan crashing into a power pole about 8pm Friday 8 September.
Hume Police District officers found the driver and passenger of the sedan - two men in their 30s - dead at the scene.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation is underway.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
