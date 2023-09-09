Illawarra Mercury
'We did it for Gervis': Stingrays Under 14s win grand final after death of teammate

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 9 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:30pm
Stingrays players hugging their friends and supporters after their win. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The young football team left shocked and grieving after the sudden death of their much-loved teammate Gervis Wililo has won the Under 14s grand final.

