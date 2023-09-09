The young football team left shocked and grieving after the sudden death of their much-loved teammate Gervis Wililo has won the Under 14s grand final.
As the Shellharbour Stingrays celebrated their 22-12 win over Dapto on September 9, Gervis's number 12 jersey took centre stage - a sign of the enduring mark the talented 13-year-old player left on his team.
"We wouldn't have made it this season if all of us didn't come together," player of the match Jack Foley, said at the presentation.
"We did it for Gervis."
Gervis, who had epilepsy, died suddenly in June while he was riding to the shops near his home in Albion Park.
The incident, which his family explained was a "sudden, unexplained medical episode", sent shock waves through his school, football and wider communities.
The morning after his death, the Stingrays met before their scheduled game, with the boys voting to play that day to honour their teammate.
He wanted this so bad, so he'd just be proud as punch and he'd probably be telling everyone up there 'that's my team, I taught them that stuff'.- Coach Matt Coelho
Every day since, coach Matt Coelho said the team has played with Gervis in mind.
"Every training session he gets talked about, every game he gets talked about, they wear his name on his wrist at every game," he said.
"This win is a fairy tale ending for these young men after everything they've been through this year.
"The experience has made them become men a lot quicker than what they probably needed to be.
"But after losing a friend at that age, they've just created an awesome bond between them and really showed how strong they are."
Mr Coelho said Gervis would have loved to celebrate a grand final win with his friends.
"He would have the biggest grin from ear-to-ear with his big shiny earrings looking down on us," he said.
"He wanted this so bad, so he'd just be proud as punch and he'd probably be telling everyone up there 'that's my team, I taught them that stuff'.
"He's a character and he'll definitely be telling a yarn up there, that's for sure."
He said the boys were celebrating, but had mixed emotions after their win.
"There were some tears after the game, which is so understandable, I think just the emotion of the whole year has caught up with them," he said.
"But this is probably, in their young lives, one of the best days on the sporting field that they've had.
"I'm the proudest coach, with everything that's happened and the resilience that they showed."
He said the Stingrays community had worked hard to help the boys cope after the tragedy of Gervis's death.
"From the very first day that he passed, they've been together and we've always talked about it," Mr Coelho said.
"So we said, if someone's struggling, then you always just lean on your mate and we talk about everything.
"We talk from the heart and be honest, and it's ok to cry and it's ok to laugh. Everyone's different and you just handle it the way that you can, there's no right or wrong."
He also said the strength of Gervis's family, who were at the game, had been an inspiration.
"They've really been the rock for us as well, seeing how strong they are really made us be strong too," he said.
