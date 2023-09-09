Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal
Photos

Shoalhaven down Avondale to claim back-to-back Illawarra rugby titles

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 9 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 6:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven are Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers for the second year running after a 36-15 grand final victory over Avondale at Collegians Sports Centre on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.