After a six-day search of Lake Illawarra the bodies of three men who drowned when their boat capsized were found.
On the morning of September 4, the Windang trio's 12-foot skiff was spotted upside down in the deepest part of the lake, just over two kilometres south of Gooseberry Island (pictured).
Trevor Stenner, Lawrence Neal and William Gardner had last been seen the day before by Windang boat shed keeper B Howard near Mullet Creek.
Howard said Stenner had bought the boat just a month earlier and added the trio had no experience in sailing.
"Only two weeks ago I had to go and get Stenner in my launch when he capsized in shallow water," Howard said. "Last weekend he got into strife again and didn't get in until 10 o'clock at night."
A constable from the Water Police came down from Sydney to lead the search for the bodies, which involved dragging the lake for six days.
One man was found by a fisherman who had joined the search.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.