Shopfront demolition proposed for Balgownie village

Work could soon begin on a new chemist in Balgownie - right across the road from the pharmacy already there.
Plans have been lodged with Wollongong City Council for a Terry White chemist at the site of the former newsagent on the corner of Balgownie Road and Church Street.
Just metres away on the other corner of that intersection is the Balgownie Pharmacy, which has been in the village for more than 30 years.
Rather than it being the flashpoint for some chemist competition, it is understood the existing pharmacy will rebrand and move into the new location.
While plans for the pharmacy itself have already been lodged, these latest plans propose the demolition of the shopfront.
The plans include a new concrete ramp to remove the need for customers to have to step up into the chemist.
The existing awning will remain but be rebranded with new signage.
"The proposal is a pharmacy fitout to an existing vacant tenancy," the statement of environmental effects lodged as part of the application stated.
"Due to the age and dilapidation of the existing building and lack of accessible access the proposal is to improve the building amenity by providing a new shopfront fit for purpose and accessible access into that tenancy.
"Being a retail business that serves the needs of the local and wider community and provide a service in high demand the proposal will bring a much needed amenity to serve the people."
The development application is on public exhibition until September 21.
