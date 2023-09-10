Illawarra Mercury
Shopfront demolition proposed for Balgownie village

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 10 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:42pm
The old newsagents site in Balgownie village is in line to become a new chemist.
The old newsagents site in Balgownie village is in line to become a new chemist.

Work could soon begin on a new chemist in Balgownie - right across the road from the pharmacy already there.

