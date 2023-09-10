Illawarra Mercury
Dapto telco tower 30 metres too tall - but gets approved

September 10 2023 - 10:49am
Despite being almost 30 metres over the height restrictions, a mobile phone tower at Brownsville has been approved by the Land and Environment Court.

