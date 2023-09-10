Dapto telco tower 30 metres too tall - but gets approved

Despite being almost 30 metres over the height restrictions, a mobile phone tower at Brownsville has been approved by the Land and Environment Court.
Digital infrastructure company Indara had lodged a development application for the facility, which included a 35-metre monopole, with Wollongong City Council last year.
The telco facility would be built on a site on Kanahooka Road between the Dandaloo Hotel and the M1 motorway on-ramp.
The site is classified under the Wollongong Local Environment Plan as a C3 Environmental Management zone, which has a height standard of nine metres.
Court documents stated the total height of the facility would be 38.8 metres.
The council refused the development for a range of reasons, including that "approval of the development would set an undesirable precedent for similar inappropriate development and is therefore, not in the public interest".
The knockback prompted Indara to take the council to the Land and Environment Court.
The council and Indara held a court-ordered meeting where it was agreed that telco facilties were excluded from that height restriction.
"I am satisfied that compliance with the height standard is unreasonable or unnecessary as the proposal achieves the objectives of the standard notwithstanding the non-compliance," Commissioner Tim Horton said.
"This is because ... the proposal is predominantly a tall, slim element to be finished in a non-reflective grey finish, that will not impact on the surrounding buildings and public area's access to view of the sky and exposure to sunlight."
He also noted the tower would be located close to a large number of floodlight poles at a sportsfield that had a "comparable appearance".
"I accept that there is a public interest in improving network coverage in the local area and that the proposal is, in essence, a tall and slender addition to a cluster of similar lighting towers servicing playing fields in the immediate vicinity of the proposed development," Commissioner Horton said.
With both parties coming to an agreement on the development, the commissioner formally approved the telco tower.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.