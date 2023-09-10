It was a massive day at WIN Stadium on Saturday, with premiers crowned in the Illawarra Group Seven merged junior competition.
It was a day highlighted by an emotional victory for Shellharbour Stingrays in Under 14-1 division, just months after the club was left shocked and grieving after the sudden death of their much-loved teammate Gervis Wililo.
As the Shellharbour Stingrays celebrated their 22-12 win over Dapto on Saturday, Gervis's number 12 jersey took centre stage - a sign of the enduring mark the talented 13-year-old player left on his team.
"We wouldn't have made it this season if all of us didn't come together," player of the match Jack Foley said following his side's 22-12 win. "We did it for Gervis."
Under 13 division one: Corrimal 26 def. Berry 0
Under 13 division two: Kiama 24 def. Thirroul 12
Under 14 division one: Stingrays 22 def. Dapto 12
Under 14 division two: Shellharbour 18 def. Southern Highlands 12
Under 15 division one: Kiama 32 def. Stingrays 6
Under 15 division two: Albion Park 24 def. Port Kembla 0
Under 16 division one: Albion Park 18 def. Wests 14
Under 16 division two: Southern Highlands 14 def. Gerringong 10
