Talk quickly turned to gunning for a "decade of dominance' moments after the all-conquering Berkeley Eagles soared to their sixth-straight Illawarra Baseball League title on Saturday.
The Eagles had little trouble beating Wollongong Cardinals 15-6 at Fred Finch Park.
There was only going to be one winner after Berkeley opened up a 10-0 lead as early as the bottom of the first innings.
Kaine Abbott was the star of the show, hitting two home runs, six RBIs and a single.
Berkeley player/coach Chad Blanch also had a good game, with a home run of his own, while Bailey Watson contributed three singles and a double. Aaron Tritton also delivered two singles and a double in a dominant Berkeley batting performance.
Blanch said Abbott was the standout player of the grand final.
"He was brilliant in the grand final and has had an outstanding season with the bat. I think he batted 460 for the year," he said.
"He was my MVP for the league. Unfortunately, didn't get it for whatever reason I'm unsure of, but he was the best bat in the league by a long way.
"Not only his numbers, statistic wise, but his power and the power of numbers he showed this year was phenomenal.
"Kaine is 39-years-old but he's not slowing up at all. He's still one of the most physically fit in the competition and there's no reason why he couldn't keep going for a lot more years to come."
Eagles pitcher Tim Atherton was also influential as he struck out nine opponents while giving up only one hit.
Oskar Baggies was Cards best batter with three singles, while team-mates Lewis Mercieca and Scott Sartori shared the pitching duties, snagging two strike-outs each.
Blanch said while his ageing Eagles were expected to win, it was still special to secure their sixth title on the trot.
"They're all pretty good. This one's definitely no better than the first or the third or the fourth, but I suppose when you keep winning so many in a row it becomes something special," he said.
"We are getting closer to that record that Cardinals set in the 1950s of seven or eight in a row.
"It's a pretty special feeling and it's a pretty special thing to be a part of and we're determined to go for that record.
"Over the last few years there's been talk of walking away and retirements and all this sort of thing. But to see how close we are as a group and we're all in a very, very similar stage in our lives. We're all in our sort of early to mid-30s, we've all got multiple kids and all our wives sort of enjoy being around each other at the games, so it's sort of become a lot easier I suppose to stay in the game and it's such a beautiful club to be a part of.
"That record is definitely on our radar.
"We celebrated last night as a group and as a club talked about going for 10 in a row.
"Obviously seven in a row first is the main goal but we want to chase that 10 in a row and have a whole decade of dominance. That would be unreal if we could achieve that."
