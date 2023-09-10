Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal
Photos

Berkeley Eagles soar to sixth-straight Illawarra Baseball League title

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 10 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Talk quickly turned to gunning for a "decade of dominance' moments after the all-conquering Berkeley Eagles soared to their sixth-straight Illawarra Baseball League title on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.