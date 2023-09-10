Fire crews tackling blaze in hills behind Dapto

Rural Fire Service crews are containing a blaze in the escarpment west of Dapto.
Crews from Albion Park, Calderwood and the Southern Highlands responded to the fire at 4pm on Saturday.
Because the fire was in inaccessible terrain, crews instead took to back burning to contain the fire within fire trails in the area.
Fresh crews went to the scene of the fire in the early hours of Sunday morning and the blaze has now been contained after burning out around eight hectares of bushland.
