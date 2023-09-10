Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Fire crews tackling blaze in hills behind Dapto

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 10 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rural Fire Service crews are containing a blaze in the escarpment west of Dapto.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.