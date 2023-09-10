Grand final: Shoalhaven 36 def. Avondale 15
Shoalhaven are Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers for the second year running after a 36-15 grand final victory over Avondale at Collegians Sports Centre on Saturday.
The win, Shoals 24th win on the trot, was built on a dominant second half performance which saw the Will Miller-coached side outscore their opponents 22-5.
To be fair the Wombats had the better of the opening stanza but it was the team in green and yellow which went to the main break 14-10 ahead.
Shoalhaven fly-half Harri Hibbs, who won the Geoff Shaw Medal for player-of-the-match said it was a special feeling to win back-to-back titles with a group of players he considers to be like family.
"I've been a part of this club since 2016 and we went through some tough times. I remember getting flogged by these boys 100-nil," he said.
"It's great to see that most of these boys here are juniors and have come through and developed this club.
"And what Will Miller's done to this club has been unreal. It's a great group of boys but it's not just a team, it's a family."
Shellharbour has a booked a grand final date with Gerringong after an Isaac Morris field goal broke a belligerent 16-all deadlock in the second period of golden-point extra time in Saturday's prelim final showdown with Stingrays.
The Rays led 12-6 at halftime on the back of a first-half double to captain-coach Tom Warner, and 16-14 with 12 minutes left, only for the second of two penalty goals to Morris in the second stanza to lock the scores at fulltime in a thrilling local derby.
Both sides had their chances in the first period of golden point, with Stingrays back-rower Zaan Weatherall held-up over the line just minutes into extra time.
The minor premiers tried on multiple occasions to get into position for a field goal snap but couldn't find the space, while Morris' first attempt from in front at the other end was charged-down by Warner in a huge defensive display with less than 16 seconds on the clock in the first extra time period.
Fatigue had its say in the end, with Emanuel Sultana's attempt at a one-pointer was shanked well wide only to be fumbled by Stingrays winger Ben Weatherall to fumble the ball metres out from his own try-line.
It handed possession back to the Sharks, with Morris stepping up to punch through the match-winner from the ensuing scrum. It was the grittiest of wins, with the Sharks hanging in the contest despite enjoying the lead for only six minutes of the 93-minute marathon.
Coach Abed Atallah said it was performance built purely on desire.
"That's just effort and wanting to win it more than anyone else," Atallah said.
"We talked about it before the game, if the ball's on the ground we've got to be the ones who scrap harder for it than anyone else. Everything was on the line, there's no next week if you lose, a local derby again, the boys should be really proud of themselves."
Preliminary final: Coniston 1 def. Albion Park 0
As the clock ticked down at Crehan Park, it always felt like one moment would decide Sunday's Premier League preliminary final.
Champions Albion Park and Coniston had gone at it all day, with neither giving an edge as they aimed off a ticket to next weekend's grand final.
But cometh the man, cometh the hour. And it was Cono defender Daniel Loe who proved the difference, drilling his header into the back of the net from a Lukas Stergiou cross in the dying minutes to give his side a 1-0 victory.
The result means that Cono will meet Cringila in this year's IPL decider at WIN Stadium on Sunday, September 17.
"Victory in a major semi-final against first place to get into a granny - I can't explain the emotions, but it's the best feeling that I've ever had in my life," Loe told the Mercury post-match.
"We spoke about it (winning play) during the week at training and we practised it, and it paid off. It was a good delivery by Stergiou and I was lucky enough to get my head on it."
Preliminary final: Fernhill Foxes 2 def. Gerringong Breakers 0
They were humbled and embarrassed at the hands of Shellharbour in last week's grand final qualifier, but Fernhill will get their chance for redemption in the decider after defeating Gerringong 2-0.
They will go on to face league champions Shellharbour at WIN Stadium. Rod Williams' side had the week off following their 7-2 drubbing of the Foxes the week prior.
Fernhill came out of the blocks firing early against the Breakers, looking to avenge their last result.
The quickfire start was something that pleased Fernhill coach Dale White.
"Coming out of the blocks firing was great. We thought they would do the same," he said post-match.
"Our energy was great, our movement was sensational. Chalk and cheese from last week, I'm extremely happy with the result. We just wanted redemption and a chance at it. The boys definitely showed up today.
"It was all about redemption. We knew Gerringong were a different beast to Shellharbour and we thought we deserved the chance to be at WIN Stadium next week."
Grand final: Figtree Kangaroos 10.13 (73) def. Northern Districts Tigers 5.3 (33)
It's official: We are witnessing a Figtree dynasty.
They were challenged for three out of the four quarters in Saturday's grand final, but the Kangaroos overcame a gallant Tigers to take home their third successive Men's Premier Division premiership at North Dalton Park.
In a battle of youth versus experience, Figgy were able to lead at every break to assert their dominance and win by 10.13 (73) to 5.3 (33). It was a victory built on by a strong defence, led by playing-coach Michael Coleman, who was named man of the match.
Saturday marked Figtree's third grand-final victory in the past four years, with the 2021 season cancelled due to COVID.
"It's very special, though it still feels a little bit surreal at the moment. I think it will take a while to soak in," Figtree captain Jacob Hennessy told the Mercury post-match.
"It's been an absolutely incredible period for the club. It's just been that core group of boys who have pushed ourselves to get better and better every time - and it's paid off for us. So credit to the team and our coaches, we have such an amazing club. I couldn't be happier."
Wollongong Lions 3.4 (22) def. Figtree Saints 2.3 (15)
The Women's Premier Division crown will remain at North Dalton Park after the Lions held off a brave Figtree to secure the premiership on Saturday.
In a thrilling affair, a two-goal burst in the first term set Wollongong on the path for their second successive grand-final victory over the Saints, prevailing by 3.4 (22) to 2.3 (15) at North Dalton Park.
Charlee McPherson was named player of the match while her teammate Shanae Flower bobbed up with two crucial goals. The win caps an unbeaten season for the Lions.
"I'm so excited, I'm so privileged to have such an awesome team around me," Lions skipper Lauren Myers told the Mercury post-match.
"We played our best game and we came out on top. It was an awesome contest, probably one of the best one that we've had all year so big ups to Figgy, but even more to our girls."
Grand final: Berkeley Eagles 15 def. Wollongong Cardinals 6
Talk quickly turned to gunning for a "decade of dominance' moments after the all-conquering Berkeley Eagles soared to their sixth-straight Illawarra Baseball League title on Saturday.
The Eagles had little trouble beating Wollongong Cardinals 15-6 at Fred Finch Park.
There was only going to be one winner after Berkeley opened up a 10-0 lead as early as the bottom of the first innings.
Kaine Abbott was the star of the show, hitting two home runs, six RBIs and a single.
Berkeley player/coach Chad Blanch also had a good game, with a home run of his own, while Bailey Watson contributed three singles and a double. Aaron Tritton also delivered two singles and a double in a dominant Berkeley batting performance.
Blanch said Abbott was the standout player of the grand final.
"He was brilliant in the grand final and has had an outstanding season with the bat. I think he batted 460 for the year," he said.
Blanch said while his ageing Eagles were expected to win, it was still special to secure their sixth title on the trot.
"They're all pretty good. This one's definitely no better than the first or the third or the fourth, but I suppose when you keep winning so many in a row it becomes something special," he said.
"We are getting closer to that record that Cardinals set in the 1950s of seven or eight in a row."
