Brett Connellan knows it sounds crazy, but he says the day he was attacked by a shark was "the best day of my life".
It was March 30, 2016, and Mr Connellan was surfing at Bombo, training in readiness for what he described as "my one big shot" to become a professional surfer on the world tour.
The dream of surfing professionally was one he had held since he first set foot on a surfboard at the age of 11, but that dream was ripped to shreds at a great white shark attacked and tore away three-quarters of his left thigh.
The shark even came back for a second go "as I was swimming for my life towards the beach, and I had just enough reaction to put my hands out to try to stop it," he told a gathering at the Worrigee Sports Club on September 7.
He said he had his hands on the shark's nose as it was pushing him through the water.
Then when a friend dragged him from the water and onto the beach, leaving him alone on the sand while going for help, Mr Connellan said he asked himself, "Is this what it feels like to die?"
But he said even that was not as frightening as what was to come.
"The scariest moment for me came a little bit later on when I woke up in hospital, and was told by doctors that due to the damage to my leg and the injuries I'd sustained that I'd never walk or surf again," he told the function organised by the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
"The moment I heard those words that I would never surf again, that changed my life as I knew it.
"Surfing was my entire life - I'd spent years of my life building my entire purpose and identity around the sport," Mr Connellan said.
And facing the prospect of a life without surfing, "I felt lost, alone and incredibly hopeless in that moment."
But on the day surgeons took a muscle from his back to rebuild his injured thigh, Mr Connellan received a message from physiotherapist Scott Muttdon that helped reshape his approach.
It said "People fail not from aiming too high and missing, but from aiming too low and hitting, leaving all this potential on the table."
"These words completely shifted my mindset," Mr Connellan said, making him question whether he was going to be limited or defined by the words of doctors.
He set the goal of walking again, but Mr Muttdon went further, talking of becoming self-reliant, independent, and surfing again.
There were obstacles along the way, along with plenty of hard work, but after a month and a half of physio Mr Connellan was able to look after himself, after three months he was able to return to work, and after five months he was back in the water on a surfboard.
He said the physical recovery might give the appearance of resilience, but what was more important was what he learnt along the way - about the importance of support from friends, family, professionals and the community, of setting high goals because you never know how far you can go, and of self care.
"For it to hold true meaning and value you have to go deeper," Mr Connellan said.
"It's those things that I learnt along the way, it's the ability to have the mindset to overcome those challenges that we face, it's about the support that we surround ourselves with.
"That's where the value lies in my life."
While he had never been able to live out his dream or becoming a professional surfer, Mr Connellan said he had no regrets.
"I look back on the day of the attack not as the worst day of my life but the best day of my life, and I know that's controversial for some people to hear," he said.
"But the reason I say that is because it's given me so much more than it's taken away.
"It has given me, ultimately, an opportunity to do what I'm doing now - to develop a new purpose where I'm using my story with the aim of helping other people.
"And to me that is far more valuable than anything I could have done as a surfer."
