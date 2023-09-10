Shellharbour teens celebrate after claiming South Coast silverware

A group of Shellharbour girls have caused a major boilover on their way to being crowned premiers for 2023.
Two weeks after being outclassed 5-3 by University of Wollongong, Harbour returned the favour on grand final day, claiming a 2-0 victory to win the under-16s girls division one title.
Harbour's Naomi Hart had her side on track for victory when she scored their opening goal inside 20 minutes, before a UOW own-goal leading up to halftime sealed the win at Ian McLennan Park.
The under-16s girls decider was part of a huge weekend of junior South Coast football action. Twenty-six grand finals were held across two venues - Ian McLennan and Gerringong's Gerry Emery Reserve - on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.
It marked the first time that FSC junior grand finals have been held since 2020, with the concept grounded in recent years due to COVID and rain.
