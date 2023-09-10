A back seat passenger has died after a two-car crash about 40 minutes from Wollongong on Monday morning.
Police were called to Menangle Road at Douglas Park, around four kilometres east of the intersection with Picton Road, about 4.20am September 11.
The male driver of a westbound ute escaped; however a back seat passenger was unable to be released before the vehicle caught fire. That person died at the scene.
A man driving an eastbound vehicle escaped with arm injuries. He was the only occupant.
Crash investigation unit officers have been called to the scene.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the vehicles collided in the eastbound lane.
Menangle Road is expected to be closed for some hours.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
