A backyard dig has lead to an emergency situation in Bulli after a mortar shell was found in a residential area.
Police, the bomb squad and firefighters were called to a home on Organs Road at 4.06pm on Sunday, September 10, after a man found the shell in his yard.
"A guy was digging up there doing excavations and under a concrete slab, he dug up an old mortar shell," Fire and Rescue NSW Bulli Station Officer Steve Yew said.
"It was a little bit over a foot long [around 30 centimetres]."
The NSW Police bomb squad was called in and the area was cordoned off.
A police spokeswoman said the shell is now in the hands of the military.
The Australian Defence Force has been contacted for more information.
