Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Bulli emergency after mortar shell found in residential backyard

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 11 2023 - 9:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police tape. File photo
Police tape. File photo

A backyard dig has lead to an emergency situation in Bulli after a mortar shell was found in a residential area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.