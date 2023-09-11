Firefighters were forced to pump water out of a swimming pool to extinguish a blaze tearing through a rural home in Foxground on the weekend.
The two-storey house well alight by the time firefighters arrived at the property on Foxground Road, at Foxground following a triple-0 call at 12.44pm on Sunday, September 10.
Firefighters were hindered by a lack of town water mains at the rural location, Shoalhaven Heads Rural Fire Brigade crews said.
"[We] setup a portable pump at the property's swimming pool to resupply water to the various trucks present, until the blaze was brought under control and subsequently extinguished," firefighters said.
The occupants were not there at the time, Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said.
Firefighters were on scene until just before 7pm to ensure the blaze was extinguished.
Police and paramedics were also called to the scene. Nobody was injured.
The cause of the fire is yet to be discovered, but it has been determined as not suspicious.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.