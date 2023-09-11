A West Wollongong taxi driver was rushed to hospital after passenger attacked him with a knife in the early hours.
The driver, in his 60s, normally drove the day shift but was filling in for his son who was on holidays.
He picked up a man on the corner of the Princes Highway and Farmborough Road at Unanderra at 4.15am.
The passenger was taken to Albion Park Rail, where he pulled out a $20 but refused to pay.
A scuffle broke out and the man pulled a knife and slashed the driver's face and wrist.
The man then ran off and the driver hit the distress alarm in the taxi; other drivers who heard it sent police and ambulance.
During the attack, an artery in the driver's wrist was cut, leaking a lot of blood in the taxi.
He was taken to Shellharbour Hospital and then to Wollongong for surgery on his wrist.
Police ruled out robbery as a motive.
