Golfers with physical, sensory, or intellectual impairments will descend on Port Kembla from Monday to take part in the third-ever NSW Inclusive Championship.
For the first time since its inception, the tournament will be held at the challenging, tree-lined Port Kembla Golf Club after the previous two years saw it played at Pacific Dunes.
The New South Wales Inclusive Championship has gained prominence as a premier platform for golfers with impairments to compete at the highest level.
Each participant in the championship brings their own inspiring journey to the tournament. From golfers with physical impairments who have mastered adaptive equipment to those with sensory or intellectual impairments who have honed their skills through dedication and perseverance, this event showcases the resilience and determination of these athletes.
Two-time NSW Inclusive champion Cameron Pollard of Sawtell Golf Club will be the one to watch.
On a handicap of +1.2, Pollard has also previously won the Queensland Inclusive Championships, the WA Open All Abilities Championship an astounding five times, and has travelled to the UK to compete in the G4D Open.
Also in the field will be Queenslander Ben Tullipan of the Glades Golf Club. Tullipan was the worst injured survivor from the Bali Bombings, the blast taking both of his legs, most of his stomach muscles, and his hearing in one ear.
This will be the third year Tullipan has competed, and he's looking forward to the challenge.
"I am really excited about competing in this year's NSW Inclusive Championship. It's a great experience and something that I learn from regardless of where I finish," he said.
"I also enjoy the social side of the tournament, the true spirit of the game. I look forward to catching up with many familiar faces and there are always new people to meet. The camaraderie on and off the course is wonderful to be a part of."
He also says tournaments like this are paramount to growing inclusive golf across Australia.
"It's imperative to have events like the NSW Inclusive Championship as it's a great way to bring inclusive people together. I believe that every inclusive championship is an important step forward for disabled golf to be considered for inclusion into future Paralympic Games," he added.
"I'm very keen to see the event grow and for more people to take part. I am able to witness first-hand the growth of inclusive golf being a part of Empower Golf Australia. The amount of new people each week that get introduced to the sport as a viable form of recreation or rehabilitation is astonishing."
Round One of the NSW Inclusive Championship tees off at 10am on September 11.
