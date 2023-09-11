Illawarra Mercury
'Life can change overnight': Pneumonia put Paul on the heart transplant list

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 11 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 10:53am
48-year-old Corrimal Plus Fitness owner Paul Panagiotidis, who had a heart transplant in 2020. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Apart from the long, straight scar down the middle of his chest, there's little sign that Paul Panagiotidis was once so sick that he needed a heart transplant.

