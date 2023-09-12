Six months on, Ryan Park reflects on stark realities of being health minister

Less than three weeks after he was sworn in as the state's new health minister - a role he campaigned for by promising to make life better for the state's health workers - Ryan Park received a call to say a paramedic had been killed at work.
"I knew from very early on that I was going to have to show a really strong leadership because the community was shocked, and there were probably paramedics who clocked on that day, who were thinking 'Jesus, is this what we're dealing with now, like is this the next baseline?," Mr Park said.
"And I wanted to make sure that they knew, through me, that this wasn't normal, this was really, really bad."
Soon, it was revealed that the paramedic was 29-year-old Steven Tougher - a just-married father-of-one, his new wife pregnant with their second child, who grew up a couple of suburbs over from Mr Park's own East Corrimal home.
Fronting the media as the community struggled to understand how something like this had happened, the health minister wiped away tears.
Later, watching the rolling TV news coverage, he decided he was going to make his response to Steven's death personal.
"Everyone had gone to bed and I was watching the news on it and I thought, if this was my son, if this was one of my boys and he was a paramedic, what would I want?" he said.
"I thought, my job is to make these people feel that they've got someone in government where they can just pick up the phone to get angry, get upset... If it was my son, I'd want someone on that side to be having their ear out and eye out for us."
Six months into the job, Mr Park says those early days - where he was "operating without a rule book" - shaped the type of minister he has tried to become.
His election pitch: Ryan Park could end up with one of the toughest jobs in parliament
"I think what it made me realise is that I wanted people not just to see me as that guy on the TV, but someone who cared deeply as their minister about the men and women who work in our services every day," he said.
After spending his entire political career until March in opposition, Mr Park said he has been inclined towards this hands-on approach as a minister, which has sometimes taken staff in the bureaucracy of health by surprise.
"When I first got in, I was doing things the way I used to do them, and someone in Health privately just pulled me aside and said 'Minister, we can help you with some of this too, you know'," he said.
A week into the job he made an unannounced late-night visit to Wollongong Hospital, and he's continued to make similar pop-up visits across the state on a weekly basis
"Probably not everyone in NSW Health likes them but, but I really enjoy them," Mr Park said.
He said far and away the biggest gripe shared continues to be staffing, which Mr Park promised would be his main focus if Labor was elected.
With the party's first budget around the corner, Mr Park said only that the state's finances were "challenging", and acknowledged the systemic problems which have made it hard for health to attract and retain staff remained.
As he grapples with staffing reform, a special commission of inquiry designed to overhaul the way health funds are spent, and keeping up his unorthodox midnight hospital visits, Mr Park said he no longer gets the chance to linger at his local coffee shop, Franks n Beans, each morning as he did during the election campaign.
"I leave very early in the morning to go to Sydney most days so I don't get a lot of time here to say hello," he said, between handshakes and nods to the patrons walking past.
"When I do, it's a takeaway."
However, he said local issues - including petty crime, vandalism and public maintenance, but especially those with the health system - continued to demand his attention.
"Health would tell you that they understand how parochial I am about this region and I never make apologies for that," he said.
"I said to them from the very beginning that it is going to be a focus because it's where I come from, it's who put me in these roles.
"But more than that, there is a significant challenge here, we need to perform better."
A lack of aged care places and patchy GP coverage - both federal issues - are among the region's difficult to solve problems, he said, which he and federal MP Alison Byrnes have been working to change.
But in recent weeks, it's also been the experiences shared by Wollongong women as part of the NSW parliamentary inquiry into birth trauma that have demanded attention.
While the inquiry had its origins in the Riverina, the Health Minister's home turf has been squarely in the spotlight as scores of women who gave birth in Illawarra hospitals have shared their stories.
On September 7, a public hearing for the inquiry was held in Wollongong, with the local health district issuing an apology to women whose care did not meet their expectations.
Mr Park said he would never forget the testimony from Dapto woman Naomi Bowden at the hearing, who described being forced to watch her five-hour-old stillborn baby be placed in a styrofoam box by police at Wollongong Hospital before having to spend the night in the maternity ward surrounded by newborns crying.
He said this, and the avalanche of others which have come out in submissions made to the inquiry, were signs that things needed to change - both locally and across the state.
"We didn't find [Ms Bowden] another area in the hospital to grieve and be treated," he said.
"The culture and the care [in hospitals] is so important because if we don't get that right, it doesn't matter that she's in a bed in a hospital, that's not the right place for that person."
Mr Park said this had helped him realised that there were many parts of the health system where it was culture, not just funding or staffing, that needed to improve.
"[Wollongong] hospital is one of them, maternity services in this hospital is one of them significantly," he said.
"What I've learned very quickly is you can have all of the equipment, you can have even a level of staffing that's appropriate, and good facilities but if a culture within a particular area is not working... it doesn't really matter," he said.
"So that will be something that over time I'm going to think about how I can improve that because maybe it's not ED wait times, it's not ambulance response times, but I've got to tell you, jeez, it makes a difference to the care."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.