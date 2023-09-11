Illawarra Mercury
Senator Malarndirri McCarthy joins Wollongong Voice supporters

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 11 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:25pm
Northern Territory Senator and Yanyuwa Garrawa woman Malarndirri McCarthy has lent her support to the Wollongong 'yes' campaign ahead of the Voice to Parliament referendum, asking people to help change the "status quo".

