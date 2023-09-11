Northern Territory Senator and Yanyuwa Garrawa woman Malarndirri McCarthy has lent her support to the Wollongong 'yes' campaign ahead of the Voice to Parliament referendum, asking people to help change the "status quo".
Senator McCarthy attended a Yes23 rally with scores of Voice supporters at Thirroul Beach on Saturday, September 9.
The Labor senator said reaching a 'yes' vote in the October 14 referendum would be "inspiring" and would lift Australia "to a level that's unimaginable".
"Ultimately all we are asking for is an advisory body to speak to the parliament. We could have asked for much more, but we didn't," Senator McCarthy said.
Elder Uncle Richard Davis, a prominent local supporter of the 'yes' vote, was also at the event.
"There are so many voices to parliament, but none are Aboriginal voices. What's that telling us? We need to change, and we need to do better," Uncle Richard said.
He said he could not understand why people "don't want to give us a voice".
"We have 65,000 years of history we want to share. Aboriginal culture isn't just for aboriginal people, it's for all of us," Uncle Richard said.
Senator McCarthy implored 'yes' supporters to talk to people.
"I'd say to people who are unsure, I speak to you as not only the senator but also as a Yanyuwa Garrawa woman, we don't want to see the funerals that we have across our country every week, the suicides, the low birth rates, the low birth weights of our babies," Senator McCarthy said.
"We want to see less incarceration of our people. We don't want this status quo that just keeps us down.
"And I ask you, please, vote yes for an advisory body to be enshrined in the constitution so irrespective of who's in government, whether it's Labor, whether it's Liberal, or whoever, there will always be First Nations people giving a voice on policies and legislation that impacts them to the parliament and the executive."
Also at the Thirroul rally were Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes, Wollongong MP Paul Scully, and deputy lord mayor Tania Brown.
Meanwhile close to 200 people reportedly attended a family-friendly 'yes' event at Glastonbury Gardens in Austinmer on Sunday afternoon.
A new choir supporting the Voice to Parliament, Voice for Yes, debuted a song titled Voice Treaty Truth.
Despite vocal support for the 'yes' campaign in Wollongong - to date, there have been no organised events from 'no' voters - a new poll published in Nine newspapers on Monday shows support for the Voice nationwide is sliding.
The Resolve Political Monitor survey showed 43 per cent of voters supported the proposal, down 20 percentage points from a year ago.
Tasmania is now the only state set to return a yes majority.
Governor-General David Hurley is expected to issue the referendum writ - the formal legal document to start the campaign - late on Monday.
- With AAP
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.