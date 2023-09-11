E-scooters - some people like them. Some people hate them. Some people want to break the law on them.
That's the takeaway from comments left on the Mercury's Facebook page about the news an e-scooter trial will start up later this month.
The trial will last 12 months and is limited to scooters provided by partner Neuron, which are programmed with speed limiters and will switch off if a rider tries to take it out of the trial's official operating area.
Of course some felt it was a terrible idea and expected the e-scooters will be dumped around the city.
"We'll find all of them at the bottom of the harbour next week," Michelle Thompson said. "Who's paying for that??? Wollongong Council has a lot to answer for."
Kelli Mills warned Wollongong against it.
"Newcastle has them and they look terrible littering the side of the road and are a trip hazard - you'll regret it," she wrote.
Danni Green wasn't a fan either - "What a disaster you are going to have. They will be dumped everywhere, it's such a bad decision."
But Adam Jordan suggested if Wollongong people were going to that, then perhaps that spoke volumes.
"This says more about the people of Wollongong than the scooters," Jordan wrote. "This is why Wollongong can't have nice things."
Others were right behind the trial.
"Well done, Wollongong City Council," said Graeme Jay.
"These trials have been found to be successful in other cities and regional towns. They are great for families and tourism."
"It's a great time to live in Wollongong," wrote Montana Rimoldi.
Melanie Barabro responded to claims that other council areas were getting rid of e-scooters.
"They work fantastic in Melbourne - our family used them last month in Melbourne," she wrote. "They are not getting rid of them. Well done Wollongong City Council. These will be great."
Several people even announced their plans to use the scooters to go bar hopping - apparently unaware that the same 0.05 restriction for a car applies with the e-scooters.
Finally, John Lambert left a comment that explained much about Wollongong.
"This city is not mature enough for this type of initiative," he wrote.
"Idiots will wreck it for everyone else and then everyone will blame the council. I've been to progressive cities where it works a treat.
"Sadly, we are not ready. It'll be just something else to whinge about."
