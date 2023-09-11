Scroll down for all the info, plus course maps ...
From Penny Farthings and BMX bike races to a free community ride along Wollongong's Marine Drive, are all part of a cycling festival set to keep families entertained for the first weekend of the school holidays.
The Ride Wollongong Festival of Cycling will bring together cyclists of all levels and abilities - and on all types of bikes - for various races around city streets, accompanied by a UCI bike expo on Saturday 23 September and Sunday September 24.
The festival will also include food stalls, live entertainment, all-abilities exhibitors, local heroes and cycling-related workshops.
The festival's purpose is to commemorate Wollongong Council's continued celebration of the city's UCI Bike City status.
All races and the free community ride will need participants to register via: www.ridewollongong.com.au.
Endeavour Drive will be closed on Saturday September 23 from 9am to 5pm, and again on Sunday September 24 from 7am to 5pm.
Marine Drive will be closed from Cliff Road to Crown Street on Sunday September 24 from 7am to 5pm.
On both days from 9am to 5pm, Lang Park (opposite City Beach) will come alive with community and cycling exhibitors, entertainment, food, cycling workshops and a family friendly atmosphere.
It will also feature inclusive exhibitors and contain accessible pathways, as well as reserved accessible parking and facilities.
It's free and welcome to everyone of all shapes and sizes to take a 1.8 kilometre cycle around the Wollongong Lighthouse and along Marine Drive.
It runs from 9am to 11am on Sunday September 24, though participants can take their time and enjoy the coastal air.
A free "Family Ride" will also be run from 12pm to 1pm on a 1-kilometre loop of Marine Drive, also on the Sunday.
Secure baggage storage will be available on the day.
Races are set around Wollongong Lighthouse on Endeavour Drive, while organises say the course demands "a blend of power, speed and agility, challenging riders' skill and endurance".
It's $35 per participant, with races in various categories run on Saturday September 23 between 7.30am and 4pm.
CRITERIUM REQUIREMENTS - All Criteruim riders MUST enter their current annual AUS Cycling licence number at time of registration and display it on the day at registration.
COME AND TRY CRITERIUM REQUIREMENTS - Riders MUST have a current 4 week AUS Cycling licence. Please not the the licence "lifetime" is only 4 weeks so only purchase less than 4 weeks before the event.
PRIZE MONEY - Mens Criterium - $1500 pool ($250 per grade) Ladies Criterium - $1000 pool ($250 per grade)
The race traces around Wollongong Lighthouse, along Endeavour and Marine Drive, before crossing where the 2022 UCI World Championship finish line was near WIN Entertainment Centre.
Organisers say it will be the "ultimate test of skilful bike handling, swift acceleration, and tactical decision-making".
It's $35 per participant, with races in various categories run on Sunday September 24 between 8am and 1pm.
Mens Kermesse - $1500 pool ($250 per grade) Ladies Kermesse - $1000 pool ($250 per grade)
A Mountain Bike criterium race will be held at 10am on Saturday September 23 around Flagstaff Hill and Endeavour Drive.
A Mountain Bike kermasse race will be held at 11am on Sunday September 24 along Marine Drive.
A free All-Abilities ride will run on a 1-kilometre loop of Marine Drive from 2pm to 3pm on Sunday September 24.
The all abilities ride provides participants with the opportunity to trail the iconic Marine Drive straight, crossing over the 2022 UCI Road World Championship finish line.
Make the ride your own, choosing to either turn around at the roundabout at the Northern end of Marine Drive, or continue the course along Endeavour Drive and up past Flagstaff Hill lighthouse.
The Festival of Cycling Community Expo will feature inclusive exhibitors and contain accessible pathways, as well as reserved accessible parking and facilities.
A Para Cycling race will run from 1pm along Marine Drive on Sunday September 24.
A BMX criterium race will be held at 3pm on Saturday September 23 around Flagstaff Hill and Endeavour Drive.
An E-Bike criterium race will be held at 4pm on Saturday September 23 around Flagstaff Hill and Endeavour Drive.
Penny Farthing racing will be held at 3pm on Sunday September 24 around along Marine Drive.
