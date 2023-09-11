Firefighters winched in to battle blaze burning in Escarpment, west of Dapto

A fire burning through the Illawarra Escarpment is in such inaccessible territory that firefighters are being winched in to fight it.
The blaze ignited on private property at 4.15pm on Saturday, September 9, and two days later it's still burning.
So far it's burnt through 27 hectares, that's around 38 times the size of Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz).
"It's burning through forest and it pushed up a lot of smoke from the escarpment that went across Wollongong," NSW Rural Fire Service Illawarra operational officer Sean Cavanagh said.
The edges of the fire were contained by midday on Monday, but areas within that are continuing to burn.
On Sunday, a water-bombing helicopter was called to target the flames from above, while remote area firefighters were winched in to conduct a back burn.
"The backburn was successful in containing the fire," Mr Cavanagh said.
There are still 15 firefighters and three fire trucks at the blaze.
At 12pm on Monday, no properties were currently under threat and the fire is at 'advice' level.
The fire known as the 'Summit Tank' fire on the Hazards Near Me app.
