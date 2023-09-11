Illawarra Mercury
RFS firefighters battling blaze in Illawarra Escarpment, west of Dapto

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 11 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 1:30pm
Firefighters winched in to battle blaze burning in Escarpment, west of Dapto
A fire burning through the Illawarra Escarpment is in such inaccessible territory that firefighters are being winched in to fight it.

