Wodi Wodi and Forest Path tracks upgraded in new works for Great Southern Walk

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 11 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 2:08pm
A helicopter winches essential materials to the Great Souther Walk track at Coalcliff. Picture by Sylvia Liber
A helicopter winches essential materials to the Great Souther Walk track at Coalcliff. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A two-day helicopter operation is underway to winch 140 loads of sandstone, steps and rocks to the Wodi Wodi and Forest Path walking tracks.

Local News

