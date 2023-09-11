A two-day helicopter operation is underway to winch 140 loads of sandstone, steps and rocks to the Wodi Wodi and Forest Path walking tracks.
The delicate operation involves a helicopter landing at Maddens Plains and then airlifting the huge loads to the 12.15 kilometre track.
The large sandstone blocks will replace existing wooden steps.
All walking tracks in the area are closed during the operation.
"This section of the track will be finalised by April," National Parks and Wildlife Illawarra Highlands manager Graham Bush said.
"It'll be pretty spectacular when it's finished."
Track upgrades are expected to take eight months and are earmarked to form a part of NSW's next Great Walk, the Great Southern Walk, linking Sydney to the Illawarra Escarpment.
In late August 2023, a new sandstone staircase linking Bald Hill to Stanwell Park beach was opened.
It was one of the missing links in the 67km track, giving walkers a safe way down from the southern edge of the Royal National Park.
